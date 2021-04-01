(CBS4) – Summit and Teller counties recently announced COVID-19 restrictions due to rising case numbers. Summit County extended its Public Health Order to keep current restrictions in place and Teller County announced a return to level Yellow.
Summit County's extended Public Health Order will remain in place through April 30. It does not include any major changes from the previous order, which limited gatherings to two households of up to 10 people.
Officials plan to amend Summit County’s order before it expires on April 30, as the state finalizes its public health order and dial. The county order could be amended sooner depending on COVID-19 case numbers, positivity rate and hospitalizations.
"Given our rising case numbers, the increasing presence of the new variant strains, and the fact that Summit County is now in Level Orange metrics, it is important that we keep our mitigation measures in place," said Amy Wineland, Summit County Public Health Director. "This is particularly critical while we are seeing such high visitation numbers for Spring Break, and while many of our residents are traveling on vacation."
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment notified Teller County officials on Tuesday that the county would move from Blue on the COVID-19 dial to the more restrictive level Yellow. This is due to rising case counts in Teller County over the last week.
Yellow level restrictions include:
- 50% capacity up to 150 people for indoor seating at restaurants and events
- 50% capacity up to 50 people for most businesses, including gyms, offices, and non-critical manufacturing
- 1 a.m. last call for alcohol in restaurants
"We look forward to the time where the state dial ends and the conclusion of the pandemic can be managed at a local level," said Teller County Commissioner Bob Campbell.
For more information about restrictions on the COVID-19 dial, visit covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial-dashboard.