'Everybody Should Be Cautious': Colorado Doctor Watching How Young Teens React To Pfizer VaccineDoctors at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children are optimistic about the advancement because it could help prevent future hospitalizations.

Colorado's Next COVID Challenge: Convincing Residents With Lower Risk For Severe Illness To Get VaccinatedColorado needs to have healthy, younger people who have a lower risk of severe illness from COVID-19 to buy into the idea of vaccination in order to reach herd immunity.

Weld County Health Asking For Volunteers At COVID-19 Vaccine ClinicsWeld County's Health Department is putting out a call for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

Study: Ionization Air Purifiers May Create Harmful PollutantsResearchers suggest that one popular type of air purifier can actually create harmful pollutants.

'College Students Don't Have Superhuman Immunity': Dr. Dave Hnida Points Out Benefits Of Universities Requiring COVID VaccinationRutgers University became the first in the nation to require students to get COVID-19 vaccinations in order to attend classes on campus. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida discussed the decision on CBSN Denver during his weekly question and answer session.

Coloradans Likely To Face Long Wait Times For COVID VaccineAs Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast.