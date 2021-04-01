BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – An employee who died in the King Soopers shooting on March 22 will be remembered with two public services. The family of Rikki Olds announced the details on Wednesday.
They will hold a viewing at Crist Mortuary in Boulder on April 1 between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. A celebration of life will be held on April 7 at 11 a.m. at the Boulder Valley Christian Church at 7100 S. Boulder Road.READ MORE: King Soopers Shooting: Family Of Teri Leiker Remembers Passion For Working At Store
“Friends and family would describe her as bubbly, with an infectious laughter and a smile that lit up the room. She devoted herself to her work and aspired to become a store manager, while earning the respect of her peers and colleagues,” her family stated.
Olds graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013. She went to nursing school at Front Range Community College, her family shared.
She worked at King Soopers since 2016.
Cameras and recordings are not allowed. The celebration of life will be livestreamed. Information about the livestream will be shared at a later time.