(CBS4/AP) — The list of top-selling jerseys was released Wednesday by Major League Baseball, and Nolan Arenado’s Cardinals jersey is No. 11 on the list. The eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star was dealt from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis for left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers during the offseason.
No Rockies player was listed in the Top 20, and Arenado was the only Cardinals player on the list.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts retained the top spot, with teammate Cody Bellinger second. Los Angeles also placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw (fifth) and shortstop Corey Seager (13th) on the list. San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. ranked third.
Bryce Harper of the Phillies ranked fourth, two years removed from leading the list after he left the Washington Nationals to sign a $330 million, 13-year deal with Philadelphia. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, also a former top jersey seller, ranked sixth.
