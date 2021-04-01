CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado Rockies News

(CBS4/AP) — The list of top-selling jerseys was released Wednesday by Major League Baseball, and Nolan Arenado’s Cardinals jersey is No. 11 on the list. The eight-time Gold Glove winner and five-time All-Star was dealt from the Colorado Rockies to the St. Louis for left-hander Austin Gomber and four minor leaguers during the offseason.

Nolan Arenado #28 of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Houston Astros during a Grapefruit League spring training game at Roger Dean Stadium on March 20, 2021 in Jupiter, Florida.

No Rockies player was listed in the Top 20, and Arenado was the only Cardinals player on the list.

Nolan Arenado of the St. Louis Cardinals in action against the Washington Nationals during a Grapefruit League spring training game at FITTEAM Ballpark of The Palm Beaches on March 10, 2021 in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts retained the top spot, with teammate Cody Bellinger second. Los Angeles also placed left-hander Clayton Kershaw (fifth) and shortstop Corey Seager (13th) on the list. San Diego shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. ranked third.

Bryce Harper of the Phillies ranked fourth, two years removed from leading the list after he left the Washington Nationals to sign a $330 million, 13-year deal with Philadelphia. Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, also a former top jersey seller, ranked sixth.

