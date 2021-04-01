CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Michael Spencer
(CBS4) – Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of March. Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.30 steals during March.

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets goes to the basket against Dillon Brooks of the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum on March 12 in Memphis. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

It’s the second time this season he’s won the Player of the Month award. He is the first Nugget to win the award twice in one season.

Nikola Jokic is defended by Brook Lopez of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum on March 2. (credit: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Jokic recorded four triple doubles and had four games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. He also posted a double-double in 13 of 14 games.

The Nuggets went 11-3 during March and are currently 11 games over .500 with a 29-18 record.

