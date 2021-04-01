(CBS4) – Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been named the NBA’s Western Conference Player of the Month for the month of March. Jokic averaged 27.1 points, 11.4 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.30 steals during March.
It’s the second time this season he’s won the Player of the Month award. He is the first Nugget to win the award twice in one season.
Jokic recorded four triple doubles and had four games with 30+ points and 10+ rebounds. He also posted a double-double in 13 of 14 games.
The MVP season just continues rolling along 😤 #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zCGNCS4mqg
— Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) April 1, 2021
The Nuggets went 11-3 during March and are currently 11 games over .500 with a 29-18 record.