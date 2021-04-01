VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Police say a Leadville man who was on a Town of Vail bus is accused of choking another passenger. Police shared a snapshot from security footage captured last Saturday that allegedly shows Lesley Dale Shelton armed with a knife.
Police say the suspect walked up behind the passenger and choked him with the knife on his neck on the bus.
Shelton, 45, is now in police custody. He was arrested on Thursday in Lake County.
Police thanked the public for helping them identify the suspect.