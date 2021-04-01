LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man was taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds Thursday morning after police were called to an argument between apartment complex residents. A spokesperson with the Lakewood Police Department told CBS4 the incident started Wednesday night when a man was reportedly throwing rocks at a neighbor’s door. The man pulled a gun on the neighbor when confronted.
Police were then called to the Waterfront Apartments at 10555 West Jewell Avenue.
The man allegedly throwing rocks pointed a gun at officers, according to Lakewood PD Agent Lindsay Jones, and retreated into his residence.
SWAT was called in at that point.
“We kind of did phone negotiations from there,” Jones said.
Around 6 a.m. Thursday, the man emerged from his apartment and fired at officers, LPD’s Jones said. Officers returned fire and injured the man.
An ambulance that was already staged at the scene promptly responded and transported the injured man to a hospital. There is no report on his condition at this time.
A alert sent to neighbors Thursday cited Building 10 of the apartment complex as the specific location of the incident. A view of the scene from Copter4 showed a SWAT Bearcat unit parked inside yellow crime scene tape near a detached section of covered parking.