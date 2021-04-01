(CBS4)- The NFL announced this week that its owners had officially approved plans to add a 17th game to the schedule beginning with the upcoming 2021-22 season. While the announcement may have fans excited for an extra game of football each year, Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was not as enthused. He took to Twitter as rumors were circulating early in the week that the 17-game plan would be passed to note his opposition.

Jackson wasn’t the only player who is not in favor of the change. New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Green Bay Packers safety Adrian Amos and Philadelphia Eagles corner Darius Slay expressed their thoughts on Twitter this week as well.

As part of the 17-game schedule, the Broncos picked up an extra home game this year which will be against the Detroit Lions by virtue of both teams finishing last in their respective divisions last season. The addition of the extra game pushes the regular season to 18 weeks, with each team getting one bye week during the course of the year.

The 2021-22 NFL season is schedule to kick off on Thursday, Sept. 9 and the regular season will end on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.