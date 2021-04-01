(CBS4) – A deputy in Jefferson County is recovering after getting hurt along with another person in a 3-car crash Thursday morning. It happened at approximately 10:30 a.m. near Coal Mine Avenue and South Kipling Parkway.
The deputy and a woman were both taken to the hospital. The deputy’s injuries were described as minor and the woman’s injuries were described as being non-life threatening.
Colorado State Patrol is investigating the crash. A spokesperson for the agency told CBS4 the initial review of the situation is that a deputy was traveling westbound on Coal Mine Avenue with the patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens on. The female driver going southbound on Kipling in the right lane of two-lane traffic apparently had her vision blocked by cars stopped in the other lane and drove past them and didn’t see the patrol car until the last second.
The woman’s car then collided with the patrol car and veered into a third vehicle that was sitting in traffic.