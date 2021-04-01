After Leaving Rockies, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals Jersey Ranks 11th In MLB Jersey SalesThe list of top-selling jerseys was released Wednesday by Major League Baseball, and Nolan Arenado's Cardinals jersey is No. 11 on the list.

Colorado Avalanche Beat Coyotes 9-3 In First Home Game With Fans In Over A YearJoonas Donskoi scored three times during Colorado’s five-goal first period, and the Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 9-3 in front of a smattering of boisterous fans.

Broomfield Student Blocked From Playing Volleyball At New School, Upset Over Colorado High School Activities Association RuleThe family of a high school volleyball player says she is unfairly missing out on the current season of her favorite sport because the Colorado High School Activities Association is interpreting their own rules in a way that prevents her from competing this year.

What To Expect If You Attend Rockies Opening DayWhen the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day Thursday, fans will be back in the stands for first time since 2019. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their experience will be a bit different than normal.