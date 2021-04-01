DENVER (CBS4) – After a 51 degree temperature swing in roughly 14 hours late Monday into early Tuesday we’re in store for another big swing over the weekend. By Easter Sunday the high in Denver should climb into the lower 80s.
The hottest Easter on record for Denver is 83°F back in 1963 and right now we’re predicting a high of 82°F at the airport. A few models have suggested it could be even warmer.READ MORE: Lakewood Police Shoot Man Who Threw Rocks At Neighbor's Door, Fired Gun On Officers
READ MORE: Denver Restaurants Gearing Up For Spring Restaurant Week
Several record highs could fall around Colorado between Saturday and Monday. The southeast plains could approach 90 degrees in a few spots this weekend. Below is a list of Denver’s record highs over the weekend.MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live
Saturday – 78° in 1943
Sunday – 76° in 1967 and previous years
Monday – 82° in 1991