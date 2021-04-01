ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (AP) – A 33-year-old Denver man died after falling about 50 feet from a rock outcropping in Rocky Mountain National Park. Park officials say the man, whose name has not been released, fell near Many Parks Curve along Trail Ridge Road on Wednesday afternoon.
His body was transferred to the Larimer County coroner’s office. No other information has been released.
Trail Ridge Road is 48 miles long and connects Estes Park on the park’s east side to Grand Lake on the west side. The scenic route tops out at 12,183 feet above sea level.
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)