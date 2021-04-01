(CBS4) — Every adult in the state will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, but for some, leaving home to get a shot just isn’t an option. Meals on Wheels is working with the health department to bring the vaccine to people in need.
CBS4 Anchor Dominic Garcia talked to representatives from Meals on Wheels who provide meals to people in the south metro Denver area. They say some clients are not only stuck at home, but some don’t have the basic equipment and knowledge to operate online registration systems.
“For some of the people that we serve, they are truly homebound. They are not able to get out and about but also, technology can be a really big obstacle for people when maybe they don’t have the internet, they don’t have computer savvy, maybe they don’t even have a computer,” officials said. “So we really want to meet our clients where they’re at.”
Volunteers would be accompanied by a health care professional to give clients their shots. Meals on Wheels is hoping to start this within the next month.