DENVER (CBS4) – April will start off quiet and mild across Colorado with plenty of sunshine in store, and that is not an April Fool’s Joke! We are under a ridge of high pressure in the upper atmosphere and it will hang out through the weekend.
READ MORE: Lakewood Police Shoot Man Who Threw Rocks At Neighbor's Door, Fired Gun On Officers
Temperatures by this afternoon will be mild and above normal for this date with highs in Denver topping off in the upper 60s. A few areas could see the low 70s. It’s the same story on the eastern plains and western slope with 50s in the mountains.
READ MORE: Denver Restaurants Gearing Up For Spring Restaurant Week
The weather couldn’t be more perfect for the opening of the Rockies season against the Dodgers. The wind will be light with plenty of sunshine in store so bring the sunscreen if your tickets include seats in direct sunlight.
Even warmer weather will move in for the weekend with record highs possible for places such as Denver starting Saturday. It looks like the first 80 degree readings of the season are on the way for many of us!MORE NEWS: Watch The Derek Chauvin Trial Live