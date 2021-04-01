DENVER (CBS4) – Promising news from Pfizer, a recent study shows its COVID vaccine is safe for children ages 12 to 15 years, however, it’s still awaiting to clear FDA approval. This could mean students in middle school will be getting a slice of normal by the end of the year.

“Last year March, we started off thinking it was just an extra long break,” Mateo Fleischer recalled.

A year later Fleischer is still feeling the weight of the pandemic while trying to excel in school through remote learning.

“There’s just no teacher-student interaction, no student to student interaction,” he said.

As the news spread of a potential vaccine that could roll out for students in middle school, it was a flash of hope. Fleischer has been worried for members of his family, including his brother who has asthma and his grandfather who is in the higher risk catagory.

“I’m really happy because now my whole family can be vaccinated,” Fleischer said.

Doctors at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children are optimistic about the advancement, too, because it could help prevent hospitalizations.

“Unfortunately in a hospital we see, we have nine patients in the hospital now with COVID, one of whom is very, very sick,” Dr. Reginald Washington, RMHC Chief Medical Officer said.

Washington says they ranged from healthy young patients to those with underlying problems, but there was no common thread. He thinks COVID-19 is here to stay, especially as strains mutate.

“Everybody is vulnerable. We just don’t know who’s going to do well with it, and who’s not, so everybody should be cautious,” Washington said.

That’s why he wants people to know, even with vaccination rollouts, everyone should still wash their hands frequently, wear masks, and keep socially distanced from others.