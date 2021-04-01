DENVER (CBS4) – Opening day for the Colorado Rockies was a much-needed boost for downtown Denver businesses.
“We needed this,” said Chris Heredia of Chivis Tacos, a taco truck parked along Blake Street near Coors Field. “We need to get out here and work. It’s our bread and butter.”READ MORE: Rockies Bring Back Righty Jhoulys Chacín On 1-Year Deal
Even with a smaller home crowd due to capacity limits at Coors Field, it’s still the most activity the ballpark area has seen since the pandemic started.
“Twenty fans are better than none,” said Rockies fan Peter Angelos.
Tami Door, President and CEO of the Downtown Denver Partnership, says hotel, retail, and restaurant occupancy has increased over the last few weeks.READ MORE: Study Finds Coors Field Ranks 4th Most Lightning Prone MLB Stadium
“People have been thinking will downtown open? What will downtown be like? Will people come back? People love their downtown, and today was us opening the doors and saying its time,” Door said. “Opening day is not just opening day for the Rockies, in many ways it’s an open house for downtown. Even though there is a limited number of people that get the opportunity to see our great Rockies in person, we have a number of people that, as always, have come down just to spend time in the outdoor dining areas, have a beer, watch it on a TV screen, and just be with people.”
With a Rockies win to start off the season, fans are ready for the gameday experience they’ve been missing.
“Come on down have some fun,” said Angelos.MORE NEWS: After Leaving Rockies, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals Jersey Ranks 11th In MLB Jersey Sales
The Downtown Denver Partnership predicts as more people get vaccinated, they will start going to sporting events and return to offices in downtown Denver, which could mean more places re-open for business.