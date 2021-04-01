(CBS4) – In 2020, nearly one-third of motor vehicle deaths in Colorado involved impaired drivers. In an effort to save lives, the Colorado Department of Transportation is teaming up with State Patrol for a Spring DUI enforcement period.
From April 2 to May 10, a total of 84 law enforcement agencies will increase DUI patrols. CSP anticipates more drivers on the road as temperatures warm and more Coloradans get vaccinated against COVID-19.READ MORE: Grocery Store Shooting: Victim Denny Stong Laid To Rest
“Everyone is eager to get back to normal, but this isn’t an excuse to be careless if consuming alcohol, marijuana, or other drugs,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Make a plan before you consume an impairing substance. Your decision boils down to being responsible or being reckless. Never put an innocent life in harm’s way.”READ MORE: COVID In Denver: Mask Mandate Will Stay Until May, Mayor Michael Hancock Says
More than 200 impaired drivers were arrested during this year’s St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement. Last year’s Spring DUI enforcement period resulted in 468 DUI arrests.
“If you plan to drink, it’s your responsibility to be proactive before getting behind the wheel and plan for a sober ride home. If you see someone reach for their keys after drinking, speak up and don’t let them drive,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk.MORE NEWS: Schools With Native American Mascots Face $25,000 Fine Per Month Under New Bill
For more information about DUI laws in Colorado, visit NoDUIColorado.org.