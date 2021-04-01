DENVER (CBS4) – A bill that would require Colorado gun owners to securely store their weapons passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Opponents of the bill day most gun owners already do what the bill requires.
Supporters say more firearm regulations are needed because accidental shootings involving children keep happening in Colorado.
"We need to protect our kids by preventing their access to a deadly weapon in the midst of a mental health crisis," said State Senator Chris Hansen, a Democrat who sponsors the bill. "This bill will work to ensure that guns are properly stored thus reducing needless tragedies by formalizing a practice that responsible Coloradans already do."
The bill specifically requires all new guns sold in Colorado to have a locking device. Current gun owners would have to either install the device or keep their guns in a safe if there are children under the age of 18 in the house.
Under the bill, a violation could carry a misdemeanor charge. The legislation now moves to the Senate Committee of the Whole for further consideration. More information about the bill can be found at leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb21-1106.