(CBS4) – The Colorado Republican Party has an all-female leadership team for the first time in history. Late last month the state GOP elected Kristi Burton Brown as its new Chair, Priscilla Rahn as Vice Chair and Marilyn Harris as Secretary.
Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert, who endorsed Burton Brown, released a statement on Facebook saying, “Our future is bright with these ladies leading the way!”READ MORE: 'Everybody Should Be Cautious': Colorado Doctor Watching How Young Teens React Pfizer Vaccine
Burton Brown replaces Congressman Ken Buck, who decided not to seek reelection.
“I know that the Colorado GOP is in good hands as we move to retake our state in 2022 and provide Colorado with leaders who will step up and fight for our state,” Buck said after the election.
The new leadership team comes in as Republican power in the state has waned. University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl is the only Republican who holds statewide office.READ MORE: Colorado's Next COVID Challenge: Convincing Residents With Lower Risk For Severe Illness To Get Vaccinated
Burton Brown is an attorney who led the push for the anti-abortion personhood amendment. She says Republicans face the “fight of our lives” and vowed to focus on issues that will attract swing voters. She beat out former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, previous congressional candidates Rich Mancuso and Casper Stockham and political consultant Jonathan Lockwood.
MORE NEWS: Study Finds Coors Field Ranks 4th Most Lightning Prone MLB Stadium
I am grateful for the votes & trust of the @cologop State Central Committee and thrilled to be our first woman chairman since the 1970s. Our all-woman officer team is a first! Thanks to all who participated today…it will be my honor to serve you as Chairman. #copolitics pic.twitter.com/miH6DkkgQP
— KBBColorado (@ColoradoKbb) March 28, 2021
She is the first female Chair of the state party in a half century.