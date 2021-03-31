COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado is getting a new restaurant in the battle for best burger. Texas-based Whataburger announced plans to open a Colorado Springs location. This would be the restaurant’s first location in the state.
In a statement to CBS4 on Wednesday, Whataburger Corporate Communications said:
"Whataburger is growing, and we have more good news. It's true we are planning to bring our iconic burgers and exceptional customer service to Colorado Springs. We'll have more information to share in the future, but we have some great fans in Colorado Springs and we hope they're as excited as we are."
According to KKTV, the company submitted a proposal to Colorado Springs to join the group of restaurants in the Interquest Marketplace. If approved, the restaurant would break ground this summer and open sometime in the fall.
The chain, which has more than 840 restaurants in 10 states, was founded in Texas in 1950.