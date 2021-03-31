WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld County Sheriff’s Office recently recognized a citizen and deputy for their work leading to the arrest of Trevor Daniel George. In October, investigators say George murdered a babysitter and strangled a young girl at a home near Windsor.
Deputy Jared Patterson received the WCSO Medal of Valor for going above and beyond the call of duty. The sheriff’s office says Patterson showed “exceptional bravery and courage” when he used his patrol vehicle to pin George’s vehicle at a Fort Collins gas station. The move prevented George from fleeing the area in a stolen Dodge Hellcat Charger.READ MORE: Windsor Murder: Trevor George Formally Charged In Shooting Of Ryan Rogina, Strangling Of Girl
Kevin Piper also received the WCSO Certificate of Merit. Investigators said Piper recognized George at the gas station and called 911, leading to his arrest. The Certificate of Merit is awarded to citizens who exemplify “excellence of civic responsibility.”READ MORE: Traumatized By Babysitter’s Murder, Daughter’s Strangulation, Windsor Family Doesn’t Feel Safe Returning Home
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office also awarded a Letter of Commendation to 44 law enforcement officers from various agencies that responded to the scene. The sheriff’s office said their collective teamwork led to George’s arrest.MORE NEWS: Ryan Rogina Identified As Babysitter Killed In Windsor
George faces 19 charges, including murder and child abuse. He is due back in court on May 10.