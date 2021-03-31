WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Weld County’s Health Department is putting out a call for volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination clinics. The department wants to hold large-scale clinics in Evans.
The clinics will be held at the Sunrise Monfort Family Clinic on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays. A clinic will be held on Wednesdays at their south county offices at 4209 County Road 24½ in Longmont.
Duties would include greeting vaccine recipients and taking their temperatures as they arrive, directing line flow, stocking supplies, and sanitizing/disinfecting areas. Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.
Shifts are available starting the week of April 5, 2021. If you are interested in helping the county, please send an email to: VxProvider@co.weld.co.us.