DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual thundersnow storm moved directly over Denver International Airport on Tuesday night. Thunderstorm is rare in most of the country but does happen with some regularity in Colorado, mainly in the early spring and late fall.
Thundersnow is simply a thunderstorm that occurs when it is just warm enough for a storm but still cold enough for for the storm to produce snow instead instead of rain.
⚡Thundersnow! ⚡
Video from the ramp at DIA last night around 10:15pm as a thundersnow storm moved directly over the airport and produced about 1/2" of snow.
-Video courtesy of @CBSDenver viewer Alex Inscoe.#cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/wvi3YB7V0A
— Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) March 31, 2021
Alex Inscoe captured the weather event on video. It shows lightning during a snowstorm which brought half inch of snow to the airport between 10:15 p.m. and 10:45 p.m.