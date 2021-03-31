(CBS4) – A Thornton man who was planning to sell some athletic shoes to two other men on Tuesday wound up getting robbed by those men. That’s according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, who said the man was taken against his will to his home at knifepoint and his car was also stolen.

The meeting between the victim and the suspects happened at at approximately 4:30 p.m. Detectives said after one of the suspects showed a “large knife” they took the victim’s shoes he had been planning to sell and stole other valuables from him. Then they forced him to get into his car and they drove with him in it to an ATM. There they tried to force the victim to withdraw money but they weren’t successful.

After that, the suspects and the victim drove in the car to the victim’s house on 112th Court a few blocks east of Colorado Boulevard and the men forced the victim inside. They then proceeded to steal more items from him that were in the home and drive off in his car.

Authorities found the vehicle abandoned in the 5500 block of Federal Boulevard and the suspects are at large.

Anyone who has information that they think could help detectives in their investigation of the kidnapping, robbery and home invasion is asked to call the ACSO Detective Division or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers (720) 913-STOP. People who call Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.