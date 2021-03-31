DENVER (CBS4) – Street sweeping resumes in Denver on April 1. Street paving season in the city is expected to begin at the end of March.
Both programs require residents to move their cars which are parked on the street during the designated times to avoid a $50 ticket. Signs posted on the sides of streets explain the rules.
Drivers can also sign up for reminders at pocketgov.org
The city will also start re-enforcing vehicle registration on April 1.
Registration late fees were suspended during the height of the coronavirus pandemic. Drivers can renew their registration or check street sweeping schedules denvergov.org.