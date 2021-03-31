This week CSU men’s basketball coach Niko Medved joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Tuesday for a Tuesday-edition of Xfinity Monday Live.
(CBS4) – The Colorado State Rams just completed one of the most successful seasons in program history, and are coming off a 4th place finish at the NIT.
“I think it was great,” Medved said of the experience playing in the NIT.
“We got a couple of great wins, and came up a little short in the final four, but I have no doubt that this was a great experience and will help us as we move forward.”
The Rams were one of the youngest teams in the country this season, and played the entire 2020-2021 season without a senior on the roster.
“I’m probably crazy, but I enjoy coaching a young team,” said Medved.
“I enjoy seeing that growth and guys who are excited about all the challenges that are in front of them. There’s only one way to get experience and that’s to get experience.”
“One thing we never do is we never use it as an excuse. We never talk about being young, we just talk about us belonging and trying to get the most out of our ability,” he added.MORE NEWS: Brighton Recovers $348,000 From Fraudulent Automatic Clearing House Transaction
“Hopefully going through this season and the NIT is really going to serve us well as we go into the offseason. The expectations continue to change, and that’s good, that’s what we want.”