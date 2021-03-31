EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Country superstar LeAnn Rimes is returning to the stage and choosing Colorado as her first stop. The award-winning singer-songwriter will perform at the Vilar Performing Arts Center in Beaver Creek on July 16.
“To ensure these shows run as safely as possible I’ll be performing two shows, one at 5pm and one at 8pm,” Rimes shared with her fans on social media.
Tickets start at $115.
The venue says all upcoming events will follow Eagle County’s guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.