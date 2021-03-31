BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The family of Teri Leiker shared some of their special memories days after she was killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder. Leiker was an employee at the grocery store.
Her mother says she loved the job, and worked there for three decades.
After 30 years of service, employees earn a ring from the store. Leiker's mother says the company will now call it the "Teri Leiker 30th Anniversary ring."
CBS News reports Leiker was an avid sports fan and enjoyed attending University of Colorado Boulder games.
Leiker also worked with her boyfriend, Clint Ponsford. Both have autism. They met at the store 30 years ago.
Ponsford wanted to rush into the store as the shooting was happening to look for Leiker. He told CBS News he will miss “being with her. Doing this with her. Togetherness.”