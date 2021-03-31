A Team At CU Boulder Will Lead A New $15 Million NASA ProjectThe research will pave the way for space capsules to land more safely on distant planets.

Tickets Are Still Available For Rockies Home Opener This ThursdayRockies will host fans for the first time since 2019 but expect social distancing and other safety measures will be in place.

Ball Arena Is Set To Open Thursday As A Mass Vaccination SiteAs Ball Arena is set to open as a mass vaccination site many have struggled with trying to get an appointment to be vaccinated.

King Soopers Shooting: Family Of Teri Leiker Remembers Passion For Working At StoreThe family of Teri Leiker shared some of their special memories days after she was killed in the King Soopers shooting in Boulder. Leiker was an employee at the grocery store.

Federal Spending Plan Could Thrust Colorado Roadways & Transportation Infrastructure ForwardPresident Joe Biden laid out the first part of his $2 trillion plan to rebuild the nation's roads, bridges, water systems and technology. Colorado could see infrastructure improvements under the changes.

Colorado Senate Passes Bills Supporting Immigrant CommunityThe state Senate approved two bills that support Colorado's immigrant community.

