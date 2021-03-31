GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Areas of the White River National Forest burned in last year’s devastating Grizzly Creek Fire will reopen on Thursday. The wildfire started on Aug. 10 and was declared 100% contained on Dec. 18. It burned 32,631 acres in and around Glenwood Canyon.
“The full closure of the roughly 33,000 acres specifically burned by the fire will be lifted, including the Jessie Weaver, No Name and Grizzly Creek trails, and areas south of the Coffee Pot Road,” U.S. Forest Service officials said.
People who choose to recreate in the burned areas should be aware of the higher risk from hazard trees, rock fall, and debris flows, officials warned.
Boat access through Glenwood Canyon will also open April 1, including the Shoshone and Grizzly Creek boat ramps.
The seasonal Forest Service road closures typically in place remain in effect.
Motor vehicle use maps and other information is available online at fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.
Hanging Lake Trail will open May 1 by reservation only. Hikers can start making reservations online at www.visitglenwood.com beginning April 1.