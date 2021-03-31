Colorado Senate Passes Bills Supporting Immigrant CommunityThe state Senate approved two bills that support Colorado's immigrant community.

55 minutes ago

Royal Gorge Bridge Selling Annual General Admission Tickets For Half Price To Colorado ResidentsAs Colorado destinations start reopening to visitors, some are offering discounts specifically for Coloradans. The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park near Cañon City in southern Colorado is selling annual general admission tickets for half the price.

1 hour ago

Whataburger Looks To Open First Colorado Location In Colorado SpringsColorado is getting a new restaurant in the battle for best burger. Texas-based Whataburger announced plans to open a Colorado Springs location. This would be the restaurant’s first location in the state.

1 hour ago

Thornton Man Who Planned To Sell Athletic Shoes Robbed At Knifepoint, Forced To Drive To His Home By SuspectsA Thornton man who was planning to sell some athletic shoes to two other men on Tuesday wound up getting robbed by those men. That's according to officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, who said the man was taken against his will to his home at knifepoint and his car was also stolen.

1 hour ago

Elitch Gardens Holding Job Fair Friday And SaturdayDenver theme park Elitch Gardens will host an in-person Spring Job Fair this Friday and Saturday. The goal is to hire more than 1,000 employees for the 2021 season. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Niko Medved Excited For Future Of CSU Rams Men's Basketball TeamThe Rams were one of the youngest teams in the country this season, and played the entire 2020-2021 season without a senior on the roster. They are coming off a 4th place finish at the NIT.

2 hours ago