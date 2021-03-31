DENVER (CBS4) — Denver theme park Elitch Gardens will host an in-person Spring Job Fair this Friday and Saturday. The goal is to hire more than 1,000 employees for the 2021 season.
Interviews and job offers will be available on the spot. Jobs are available in all departments, including food service, park services, ride operations, retail, games, aquatics, skilled trades and park maintenance, guest services, security, First Aid and various internships.READ MORE: Your Adams County Student Could Design The Next 'I Voted' Sticker
Pay starts at $14.77 an hour, depending on the position. Perks include free tickets for friends and family, paid sick leave and more.READ MORE: 'Punched': Catalytic Converter Thieves Hit Englewood Business's Fleet
The job fair is Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days, at the park’s main gate entrance at 2000 Elitch Circle in Denver.MORE NEWS: Brighton Recovers $348,000 From Fraudulent Automatic Clearing House Transaction
Registration is required at www.ElitchGardens.com/Jobs to attend. The minimum age to apply is 16 years old. Applicants should dress appropriately and bring two valid forms of ID.