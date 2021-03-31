PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A detention specialist is being praised for recognizing a burglary in progress at the Dennis Maes Judicial Building in Pueblo County. The sheriff’s office says a light was tripped late Tuesday night.
Deputies then saw a window had been broken with a rock. They later found Domingo Villasenor, 41, on the second floor and arrested him.
Investigators say Villasenor graffitied walls inside. Deputies also say they found several writing pens and markers on the floor. They say damage to the building was estimated at $2,500.
Villasenor was arrested for second-degree burglary, two counts of criminal mischief and second degree criminal trespass. He is now behind bars.