DENVER (CBS4) – An unusual thundersnow storm that moved directly over DIA Tuesday night was not enough push this month’s snow total high enough to set an all-time record.

Thunderstorm is rare in most of the country but does happen with some regularity in Colorado mainly in the early spring and late fall. It’s simply a thunderstorm that occurs when it just warm enough for a storm but still cold enough for for the storm to produce snow instead instead of rain.

⚡Thundersnow! ⚡

Video from the ramp at DIA last night around 10:15pm as a thundersnow storm moved directly over the airport and produced about 1/2" of snow.

-Video courtesy of @CBSDenver viewer Alex Inscoe.#cowx #4wx @ChrisCBS4 @DaveCBS4 @LaurenCBS4 pic.twitter.com/wvi3YB7V0A — Ashton Altieri (@AshtonCBS4) March 31, 2021

With no chance for additional snow on Wednesday, the final snow total for March 2021 in Denver will be 34.0 inches which is enough for second place on the list of snowiest Marches on record in Denver. The record is 35.2 inches measured in March 2003. March is typically Denver’s snowiest month of the year with an average of 11.3 inches.

Looking ahead to the first week of April, it’s looking very different than most of March. Sunny skies, dry weather, and much warmer than normal temperatures will dominate most of Colorado starting Thursday. This is despite the fact that April is usually Denver’s second snowiest month of the year with an average of 8.8 inches of snow. It’s also usually the fourth wettest month of the year after July, May, and June with 1.74 inches of liquid.

In addition to the dry weather along the Front Range for at least the 7 days of April, temperatures will soar far above normal. After another cool day on Wednesday, highs will reach the 60s for the Rockies Home Opener on Thursday and then the 70s starting Friday.

Sunday could be a record-breaker for Easter. The record high temperature for the date (April 4) is 76 degrees set in 1967. It seems very likely that record will be broken. It’s also possible this Easter will rank on the Top 5 list of warmest Easter Sundays on record in Denver regardless of the date.