(CBS4/AP) – A GoFundMe set up for the family of an Aspen man who was killed in a helicopter crash has generated a remarkable response. Greg Harms, 52, died with four other people when the helicopter crashed Saturday in Alaska’s Chugach mountains. Set up on Tuesday, the GoFundMe for Harms’ partner and infant daughter had raised more than $220,000 by noon on Wednesday.

Harms was a pioneering heli-ski guide in Alaska and was considered one of the most experienced guides in the business. He also worked as a heli-ski guide in Santiago, Chile, and founded a heli-ski company that led trips around the world.

“We all loved him and he has touched so many lives around the world,” GoFundMe organizer Mark Molthan wrote.

Harms was remembered as an extreme adventurer, who took safety very seriously.

“Greg is famous for his ability to lead people of all statures, while keeping everyone safe, but pushing it to the limits. The ‘Adventure’ he would give you was beyond anyone’s comprehension,” Molthan wrote, and urged others to share memories of Harms’ life.

“Harms showed me a whole new dimension of life!!” wrote Robert Goeres.

“Chased this guy around the world to participate in the magic he created,” Kevin Parra wrote.

“The hard part about loving someone so incredible is the deep crater left in your heart upon their passing. He remains the most passionate and generous person I’ve met. He’d say enough tears now, it’s time to shred. So I encourage you to boot up and make some turns for our tall friend so that we can begin to heal,” wrote Cassia Cadenhead.

“God bless his precious family,” Margo Molthan wrote.

Harms is survived by his partner, Chantel, and his 10-week-old daughter, Freja.

“…please keep [Greg] alive with stories, let’s celebrate him and Lift up Chantel and Freja,” Mothan wrote.