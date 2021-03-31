What To Expect If You Attend Rockies Opening DayWhen the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day Thursday, fans will be back in the stands for first time since 2019. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their experience will be a bit different than normal.

Niko Medved Excited For Future Of CSU Rams Men's Basketball TeamThe Rams were one of the youngest teams in the country this season, and played the entire 2020-2021 season without a senior on the roster. They are coming off a 4th place finish at the NIT.

Broomfield Student Blocked From Playing Volleyball At New School, Upset Over Colorado High School Activities Association RuleThe family of a high school volleyball player says she is unfairly missing out on the current season of her favorite sport because the Colorado High School Activities Association is interpreting their own rules in a way that prevents her from competing this year.

Nuggets Build Tremendous Lead, Then Hold On To Defeat Sixers In First Home Game Before Fans In Over A YearJamal Murray scored 30 points, Michael Porter Jr. added 27 and the Denver Nuggets raced out to a 25-point lead on their way to a 104-95 win over the slow-starting Philadelphia 76ers.