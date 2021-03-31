DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – When the Colorado Rockies take the field for Opening Day Thursday, fans will be back in the stands for first time since 2019. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, their experience will be a bit different than normal.

The team will face off against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 2:10 p.m.

The State of Colorado has approved a 42.6% capacity variance, which amounts to more than 21,000 fans. This is an increase from the previous approval of 12,500 fans, first reported by CBS4 earlier this month.

“Opening Day is a huge, huge day for the club, for our fans – this year more than ever because we didn’t have fans last year,” said Kevin Kahn, vice president of ballpark operations.

The new rules and COVID-19 precautions begin before any fans leaves for the ballpark. The Rockies ask that anyone feeling sick stay home.

At security, there are a few changes. To avoid lines and maintain social distancing, fans should arrive early and go to the gate shown on their digital ticket. Only single-pocket, medical and diaper bags that are no larger than 16”x16”x8” can be brought into the ballpark.

Once inside the gates, fans will notice numerous social distancing dots and directional arrows on the ground, as well as hand sanitizer stations throughout the concourse.

All transactions at retail stores and concession stands will be cashless from now on.

“Every concession stand will accept credit cards and debit cards,” Kahn said. “If somebody doesn’t have one, we’ve got two reverse ATMs where people can turn cash into a credit card.”

According to Aramark, social distancing will be enforced in lines at concession stands. The company has also dropped a few specialty items off the menu. Favorites, such as hot dogs and burgers will still be served.

“The thought process behind that is really to just kind of get people through the line and back to their seats as quickly as possible,” said Kellan Srur.

In the stands, fans will be seated in pods of two to four people. Mask wearing will be required, except while eating and drinking.

Gatherings will also not be allowed, including at popular standing-room-only areas.

“We won’t be able to have those gathering opportunities, so the rooftop standing area is not available, the playgrounds are not available,” Kahn said.

There may be empty seats, but baseball is finally back at Coors Field. The familiar sights and sounds will be welcomed by fans and players alike.

“They are very excited to be able to feed off the energy that the fans bring, so players are just as excited as the organization and fans are,” Kahn said.