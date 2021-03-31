LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – More information has been released about the suspects in an robbery and deadly crash in Lakewood in December. Christopher Avery, 74, was in a car that was struck by a vehicle of fleeing robbers on Dec. 11 and killed.

One of the suspects, William Mays, 40, entered a guilty plea last week to felony theft of the Ulta salon in the Belmar neighborhood. He is named as a suspect in 11 other Denver metro area robberies.

His alleged accomplice, Donna Smith, 50, has been named in seven other robberies.

The third suspect is Logan Doutrich, 45, who police say drove the getaway car. He has not entered a plea yet.

After the crash CBS4 interviewed Avery’s widow Kathryn Avery and she shared a statement about his death: