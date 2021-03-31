DENVER (CBS4) — The annual Cherry Creek Arts Festival, which was scheduled for July 2-4, is now planned for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 4-6. Organizers are making several changes to decrease the risk of spreading COVID-19.
"We're hopeful that the COVID-19 restrictions will be at a lower level in September, allowing us to gather safely," said Tara Brickell, executive director & CEO of CherryArts.
In addition to postponing the festival, it it moving to a different part of the neighborhood. This year’s event is being moved to the creekside area of the Cherry Creek Shopping Center, across First Avenue — directly across from its traditional home in Cherry Creek North.
“Given the current state of COVID-19 regulations, the change in date and location is the right thing to do,” said Nick LeMasters, president & CEO of the Cherry Creek North Business Improvement District.
Officials plan to maintain a safe attendance level through gating.
In addition, they plan to conduct contact tracing.
The celebration was canceled in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The 2021 event will include visual and performing arts and immersive art experiences. The artists featured at the event will be artists who were juried into the 2020 Cherry Creek Arts Festival and are committed to returning in September.
Visit http://www.cherryarts.org for updated information about the 2021 Cherry Creek Arts Festival, community initiatives and programs, or to donate to support artists and ongoing arts education programming.