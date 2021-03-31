BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – The City of Boulder on Wednesday will hold a virtual meeting to highlight how older adults can cope with the tragedy of last week.
It takes place at 10:30 a.m. and is being hosted by Boulder Older Adult Services and Mental Health Partners.
It will begin with a discussion about common and normal reactions to traumatic events, followed by an open conversation about the mass shooting at King Soopers in south Boulder on March 22.
It will be a Zoom meeting and the details are as follows:
Meeting ID: 942 3659 0694
Passcode: 416658
To join by phone (audio only) dial 1-669-900-6833 and enter Meeting ID: 942 3659 0694 and Passcode: 416658