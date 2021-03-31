BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As anti-Asian violence escalates in the U.S., a company in Boulder is stepping up to support the Asian American and Pacific Islander communities (AAPI). The makers of a popular phone accessory are selling specially-designed “popgrips” to benefit AAPI youth.

PopSockets are the original expanding phone grip. From polar bears to pineapples, donuts to daisies at company headquarters they make thousands of choices. Three of them are new.

They were prompted by the rash of anti-Asian hate crimes and created with compassion by PopSocket designer, Angie Yim. For Yim, it’s personal.

“There are times that I wished I was white because I feel my life would be a lot easier,” said an emotional Yim.

She told CBS4’s Kathy Walsh she was bullied growing up.

“People would pull their eyes back to make them look like mine and they would say ‘Ching, ching, chong,'” Yim explained.

The 30 year old lived in Atlanta and identifies with the Asian women recently murdered there.

“It makes me sick to my stomach because it felt almost like a relative of mine,” Yim said.

The popgrips, designed by Yim, read “Facts Not Fear” and #Standup4AAPIYouth.

One has the face of an Asian woman wearing a mask that reads “Racism is a Virus.” Yim’s designs promote education and support of the AAPI community.

They are activism at your fingertips, part of Poptivism, the company program that gives charities a chance to raise money.

“We were watching this horrific violence, and we decided we had to do something,” said Jennifer Forman, Director of Poptivism and Corporate Citizenship at PopSockets.

Through April, 100% of sales of the three grips will benefit the nonprofit, Beyond Differences, and its program #StandUp4AAPIYouth. It’s a free curriculum already in 1,200 schools.

“For students to learn to stand up for their classmates,” said Sally Kuhlman, Director of National Programs at Beyond Differences.

Angie hopes the grips, what some see as billboards for your phone, remind people to be kind and not judge others by their appearance.

“If they can do that, then that’s everything.”