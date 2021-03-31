BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – King Soopers announced the opening of a community resource center on Thursday to help anyone impacted by the shooting in Boulder. Ten people, including a Boulder police officer, were killed last Monday when a man opened fire inside the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive.
Officials say the #BoulderStrong Community Resource Center will support the needs of associates, first responders, survivors and victims’ families. The center will be open to the public Tuesday through Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.READ MORE: Community Donates $1.3 Million To Colorado Healing Fund For Boulder Shooting Victims
Trauma counselors and comfort dogs will be on hand at the center located at 603 South Broadway. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the American Red Cross are also offering assistance.
“Our hope is that this Community Resource Center provides a safe space for the community to gather, support one another and grieve and heal together,” said Steve Burnham, President of King Soopers/City Market.READ MORE: King Soopers Donates $1 Million To Colorado Healing Fund To Benefit Boulder Shooting Victims
In addition to the community center, King Soopers also announced a million dollar donation to the Colorado Healing Fund. The charity provides assistance to victims of mass violence through mental health services and financial relief.
King Soopers customers can donate to the Colorado Healing Fund by rounding up their purchase at the check stand. Donations can also be made online at coloradohealingfund.org or by texting “COLORADO” to 20222, through the AT&T text-to-give campaign.MORE NEWS: Boulder King Soopers Could Re-Open As Early As April 24 Following Mass Shooting, Employee Says
To reach the King Soopers Community Resource Center, call (303) 217-0120. For immediate help, call the Colorado Crisis line at (844) 493-8255 or text “talk” to 38255.