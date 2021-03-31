ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – For the second time the Adams County Clerk & Recorder’s office is leaning on local students to design their “I Voted” stickers for the upcoming elections in 2021 and 2022. During the 2019/2020 election cycle, three local artists were selected for their “I Voted” drawings, with a local elementary student being selected as the winning design for the presidential election.
Clerk & Recorder Josh Zygielbaum said the last competition received more than 50 different submissions from local students. He hoped more would be inclined to submit their ideas for the next election cycle.
“For the contest in 2019, my office was blown away by the many incredible designs we received,” Zygielbaum said. “We knew right away we’d continue running the contest and engaging our community’s youth in the electoral process. It’s a great opportunity for students to share their creativity and to learn something about elections in the process.”
New to the 2021/2022 drawing competition will be a Spanish category which will be offered at in-person polling locations.
Students in Adams County can submit their hand-drawn or digital work now through Friday, May 7. Applicants must meet the following criteria:
- Students must keep their original artwork and/or design files—we’ll need it to make the new stickers.
- Designs must say “I Voted” or “I Voted in Adams County.”
- Submissions must be non-partisan.
- Students should consider elements representative of Adams County, elections, or patriotism.
- Students and/or parents must be willing to allow us to use artwork for upcoming elections.
- Students must live in or attend school in Adams County or have a parent who works for the county.
- Students must fill out and sign the submission form (must be signed by a parent or guardian if the student is under 18).
- Entries must include a short description of the design, as well as information on the inspiration for the design.
The grand prize winner will have their design printed for the 2022 general election. Second place will be featured during the 2022 primary, with third place being featured for the 2021 coordinated elections.
More information can be found at AdamsVotes.com/contest.