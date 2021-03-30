CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
WINTER PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – After a healthy dose of snowfall this month, Winter Park Resort is announcing a ski season extension. The Mary Jane section of the ski area will now stay open until May 9. The closing date for the rest of the mountain is set for April 25.

Winter Park reported 8 inches of new snow overnight and says it has gotten more than 300 inches of snow this season.

Last week Winter Park managers said that reservations are no longer needed through the end of the season for visitors who have season passes. The resort determined this by looking at visitation patterns from this season and past seasons.

All other policies related to coronavirus remain in place at the resort in Grand County, including wearing a face mask and social distancing. Winter Park also has no indoor dining per COVID restrictions.

