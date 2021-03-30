The memorial service for Officer Eric Talley is underway now. It is being streamed live here.

(CBS4) — More than 500 law enforcement vehicles from across the country escorted Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and his family to the church for his memorial service on Tuesday morning, creating a line of flashing lights that stretched for miles. Police estimated the procession for Officer Talley was about eight miles long.

The first vehicles in the motorcade arrived at the church at 10:30 a.m. and the last vehicles in the procession were still arriving at the church more than an hour later.

“Lights for miles,” the Broomfield Police Department tweeted, as the motorcade traveled down Highway 7/Baseline Road.

The procession began on Interstate 25 at 104th Avenue, then headed west onto Highway 7/Baseline Road, south onto North 119th Street, then west on East South Boulder Road and ended at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette.

“People are lining up all along Hwy 7 to pay their respects to Officer Talley and his family. The scene will take your breath away, so powerful,” Broomfield police tweeted.

“The family just passed Lowell on Hwy 7 as hundreds watch from the side of the road. You could hear a pin drop, absolute silence except for the wind,” police said.

At South Boulder Road, citizens lined the route holding American flags.

The support along the procession route at South Boulder Road for @boulderpolice Officer Eric Talley is tremendous. #BoulderStrong @eddiecastro55 pic.twitter.com/gZMwC8D3PQ — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) March 30, 2021

Law enforcement agencies from across the state took part.

We were honored to take part in the funeral procession for Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley. pic.twitter.com/KgYUQS7ib3 — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) March 30, 2021

“Rest in peace Officer Eric Talley. Thank you for your bravery and your service. Our hearts and prayers are with you, your family, and the #BoulderPoliceDepartment,” the Lafayette Police Department tweeted.

“We can’t put words to the loss that we feel for #OfficerTalley and everyone who has been blessed by this man’s light and love. We stand beside you, your family, and our community today and all of our tomorrows,” South Metro Fire Rescue tweeted.

“Our hearts are with the family of Officer Eric Talley, our brothers and sisters in blue and the entire Boulder community. Our officers are helping with traffic control and security today to make sure the procession has a clear and safe path,” the Brighton Police Department shared.

The first members of the motorcade arrived at the church at 10:30 a.m. Members of the procession were still arriving at the church at 11:45 a.m.

Procession for Officer Eric Talley now at Flatirons Community Church. It has more than 500 law enforcement vehicles from across the country, according to @boulderpolice. pic.twitter.com/pPI5kRHyB3 — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) March 30, 2021

The City of Boulder announced all city buildings and facilities would be closed on Tuesday to give city employees time to grieve and honor the victims of last week’s shooting at the King Soopers grocery store on Table Mesa Drive.

A Roman Catholic funeral Mass was celebrated Monday for Talley at the Cathedral Basilica in Denver.

Talley was 51 years old. He is survived by his wife and seven children, aged 5 to 18.