GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Areas of the White River National Forest burned in the Grizzly Creek Fire will reopen on Thursday. The Grizzly Creek Fire started on Aug. 10, 2020 and was declared 100% contained on Dec. 18, 2020. It burned 32,631 acres in Glenwood Canyon.
“The full closure of the roughly 33,000 acres specifically burned by the fire will be lifted, including the Jessie Weaver, No Name and Grizzly Creek trails, and areas south of the Coffee Pot Road,” U.S. Forest Service officials said.READ MORE: Community Donates $1.3 Million To Colorado Healing Fund For Boulder Shooting Victims
People who choose to recreate in the burned areas should be aware of the higher risk from hazard trees, rock fall, and debris flows, officials warned.
Boat access through Glenwood Canyon will also open April 1, including the Shoshone and Grizzly Creek boat ramps.READ MORE: Helicopter Carrying Greg Harms Hit Mountain, Investigators Say
The seasonal Forest Service road closures typically in place remain in effect.
Motor vehicle use maps and other information is available on-line http://www.fs.usda.gov/whiteriver.MORE NEWS: Coloradans Likely To Face Long Wait Times For COVID Vaccine
Hanging Lake Trail will open May 1 by reservation only. Hikers can start making reservations online at www.visitglenwood.com beginning April 1.