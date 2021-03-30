BLACK HAWK, Colo. (CBS4) – The move to green and far fewer restrictions in Gilpin County doesn’t mean the restrictions around casinos have been lifted. While offices, retail and restaurants can be open 100% with six-foot distancing, casinos are still only allowed 50% capacity not to exceed 500 people.

“The news we went green was a little bit of a surprise,” said Tim Morrissey the General Manager of Saratoga Casino Black Hawk. “Currently, moving to green did not provide as much relief as we were potentially hoping for, but it does give us more occupancy.”

Bars are also limited to half capacity. Casinos have been asked to limit entrances, and then temperature checks and contact tracing information is obtained from every single person that comes inside.

“With the proof of how safe we’ve been able to keep everybody in the gaming industry soon the county and the state will allow that to go away and help us with our operations,” said Morrissey.

In turn, business has returned. Table games were able to reopen a few weeks ago and that has brought back many players who had stayed away since casinos reopened in June. Also, vaccination priority for Coloradans over the age of 50 is also the population most casinos target.

“We’ve seen a lot more of our players returning. The player confidence is back. I don’t think we’re back to pre-pandemic, we still have a way to go but, the demand is certainly there, and guests are feeling more and more comfortable,” Morrissey said.

Some of Gilpin County’s larger casinos have held hiring fairs. At Saratoga, Morrissey says about 40 people have been brought back off of furlough and the casino still has about 10 job openings.

“There’s lots of opportunity if people are willing to come up the hill. We offer great benefits. And for the most, part the positions are well paying positions,” Morrissey said.