LAFAYETTE, Colo. (CBS4) – The public memorial service for fallen Boulder police officer Eric Talley is taking place at the Flatirons Community Church in Lafayette. Space will be limited because of COVID restrictions and everyone who wishes to take some time to watch it is encouraged to do so online.
The service started at 11 a.m. and the live stream is available on CBSN Denver.
Talley, 51, was one of 10 people who died on March 22 when a man opened fire at the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive. He leaves behind a wife and seven children, ranging from 5 to 18 years old. According to Boulder police, Talley was the first officer to respond to the scene.
A funeral procession was taking place in the northern part of the Denver metro area prior to the start of the service. It included a stretch on Highway 7 in Broomfield and into Boulder County.
The procession is passing Hwy 7 and Lowell Blvd. Hundreds of cars moving along the route. It’s a humbling sight. @boulderpolice @broomfield #OfficerTalley #BoulderStrong pic.twitter.com/eD6d4KqKNi
— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 30, 2021
The city of Boulder closed all city buildings and facilities on Tuesday to give city employees time to grieve and honor the victims. Many non-essential city employees plan to attend the service.
“Our entire community is reeling from this tragedy, including our employees,” said Interim City Manager Chris Meschuk. “Ten lives were lost last week, including a beloved colleague and a city advisory board volunteer, and our staff need space and time to reflect, grieve and process an incredibly challenging week.”
