COVID In Colorado: After You Become Eligible For Vaccine At Week's End, You Could Be Looking At Almost A 2 Month WaitGov. Jared Polis said the state was ready to move forward with opening eligibility to everyone age 16 and up because of a variety of factors, but also urged patience.

Colorado Doctor: Weird COVID Vaccine Side Effects Include Dreams Of SpaceAs more people get vaccinated, doctors are learning about new and unusual side effects. CBS4 Medical Editor Dr. Dave Hnida said they are related to a response from the body's immune system during his weekly question and answer session on CBSN Denver.

Colorado Boy Apparently Tried To Choke Himself After Seeing Online ChallengeThe family of a 12-year-old boy has a warning to others about the danger of challenges encouraging children to try to choke themselves.

COVID In Colorado: Estes Park, Other Popular Mountain Destinations Try To Balance Tourism And Uptick In CasesThe streets of Estes Park are still quiet as the tourist season is still ahead. With the likely onslaught of people comes concern.

COVID Restrictions In Colorado: Spring Break Parties, Variants Threaten Summit County's LevelWhile he will still be able to operate under level orange, the many smaller restaurants around the county will suffer.

'This is Nuts': Colorado Lawmaker Takes Action After Business Owner Loses Nearly $50,000 Over Two Emails Lost In Spam FolderThe state clawed back nearly $50,000 from a Colorado small business owner after she failed to respond to two notices for an audit.