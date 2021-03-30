DENVER (CBS4) – After 76 degrees in Denver on Monday, the powerful cold front that arrived Monday evening caused snow across the Front Range Tuesday morning. It’s more beneficial moisture that could be the last for at least a couple weeks.

Snow reported early Tuesday ranged from more than 5 inches in the foothills to about 3 inches for many neighborhoods in the Denver metro area. We measured about 3.5 inches downtown at CBS4 as of 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Officially Denver measured 1.1 inches at DIA. That bring the total for March to 33.6 inches which is just 1.6 inches shy of breaking the the all time record for snow in March from 2003. It’s very unlikely Denver could get that much more snow so it seems March 2021 will become the second snowiest March on record.

The mountains also saw a significant amount of snow Monday night and Tuesday morning with Breckenridge and Vail both reporting 8 inches.

The snow will end by 12 p.m. Tuesday for most areas around Denver and along the Front Range. However, a few lingering snow showers will still be possible in the afternoon and evening before ending completely Tuesday night. The best chance for additional snow later in the day will be for locations above 6,000 feet along the Palmer Divide and in the foothills of Boulder and Jefferson Counties.

The combination of clear skies, fresh snow, and light winds will make for a very cold start statewide for the final morning of March on Wednesday. Some mountain towns like Leadville will likely drop below zero while Denver and the Front Range will be lucky to stay in the lower 20s instead of plunging into the teens.

Then milder air will start arriving Wednesday afternoon followed by a huge warmup for the end of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures could reach near 80 degrees in Denver by Easter Sunday.

It will also be beautiful for the Rockies Home Opener on Thursday. Temperatures at Coors Field will be in the mid-60s for first pitch at 2:10 p.m.

It will become so warm over the weekend that records will be in jeopardy.