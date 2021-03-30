DENVER (CBS4) — Police are searching for a white SUV in connection with a deadly shooting. Jesus Patron Espericueta was killed in the parking lot of a Denver apartment complex on Saturday, March 6.
Espericueta was with friends in the parking lot of the Redstone Ranch Apartments, located at 4775 Argonne Street in the Green Valley Ranch Area.
Investigators believe the suspect was in a white 2012-2016 GMC Acadia, similar to the one below.
Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. To be eligible for a reward and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line at (720) 913-7867.