Denver Doctors Help South Dakota Woman Walk Again Thanks To Cutting Edge Procedure A woman from South Dakota is thrilled to be walking again and without pain. She credits two Denver doctors who repaired her badly damaged pelvis. They used screws, cement and a cutting edge procedure.

7 minutes ago

'Lights For Miles': Funeral Procession For Boulder Officer Eric Talley Was 8 Miles LongMore than 500 law enforcement vehicles from across the country escorted Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley and his family to the church for his memorial service on Tuesday morning, creating a line of flashing lights that stretched for miles. Police estimated the procession for Talley was about eight miles long.

8 minutes ago

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold Describes Officer Eric Talley's Selfless Actions At Memorial ServicePolice officer Eric Talley's actions before his death during a mass shooting last week prevented more lives from being lost, and Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold wants to make sure his family knows it.

8 minutes ago

Denver Police Search For SUV In Connection With Death Of Jesus EspericuetaPolice are searching for a white SUV in connection with a deadly shooting. Jesus Patron Espericueta was killed in the parking lot of a Denver apartment complex on Saturday, March 6.

1 hour ago

Coloradans Urged To Stay Focused On The Road In Distracted Driving Awareness CampaignThe Colorado Department of Transportation pleads with drivers to keep their attention on the road and not their smart devices. A new awareness campaign in April aims to highlight the dangers of distracted driving.

1 hour ago

A Closed Door Helped Limit The Fire Damage At A Home In EdwardsEagle River Fire said a closed door helped prevent a fire in a utility room from spreading to the rest of the house.

2 hours ago