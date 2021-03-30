(CBS4) — Colorado is putting four buses on the road to get the coronavirus vaccine to people in rural areas and underserved urban communities. They will start in southern and southeastern Colorado.
The buses will be stocked with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only requires one dose.
The state will post a schedule in the next few days and the buses will be deployed within the next week.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine, please visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccine or call:
1-877-268-2926 (available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.)