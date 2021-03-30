DENVER (CBS4/AP) — The Colorado Legislature has halted plans to build permanent fencing around most of the state Capitol following criticism from residents.
CBS4’s Andrea Flores first reported about the potential of a permanent fence in January. Lawmakers had considered allocating over $1 million to erect a wrought-iron fence around the building as part of an $8 million budget plan for security upgrades.READ MORE: Live Chick Hatch Cam: Watch Now Through Friday
The proposal gained some momentum following a summer of protests.READ MORE: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold Describes Officer Eric Talley's Selfless Actions At Memorial Service
Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett says the Legislature will now embark on what he called a public process about the topic. He stopped short of committing that the fence plan is scrapped, but did say it is stopped for now.MORE NEWS: Supervisor Remembers Hard-Charging 'Honey Badger' Boulder Police Officer Eric Tally At Memorial Service
