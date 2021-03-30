CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News

DENVER (CBS4/AP) — The Colorado Legislature has halted plans to build permanent fencing around most of the state Capitol following criticism from residents.

(credit: CBS)

CBS4’s Andrea Flores first reported about the potential of a permanent fence in January. Lawmakers had considered allocating over $1 million to erect a wrought-iron fence around the building as part of an $8 million budget plan for security upgrades.

READ MORE: Live Chick Hatch Cam: Watch Now Through Friday

The proposal gained some momentum following a summer of protests.

READ MORE: Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold Describes Officer Eric Talley's Selfless Actions At Memorial Service

DENVER, CO – MAY 30: People set up a makeshift barrier in front of the Colorado State Capitol as protests against the death of George Floyd continue for a third night on May 30, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

Democratic House Speaker Alec Garnett says the Legislature will now embark on what he called a public process about the topic. He stopped short of committing that the fence plan is scrapped, but did say it is stopped for now.

MORE NEWS: Supervisor Remembers Hard-Charging 'Honey Badger' Boulder Police Officer Eric Tally At Memorial Service

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)  