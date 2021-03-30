CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – As Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast. Those who are willing to make a drive might have better luck finding appointments in zip codes 20 to 100 miles away.

The website Vaccine Spotter helps find opening across Colorado.

While at the vaccine site at Dicks Sporting Goods, one woman told CBS4 she struggled to find an appointment.

“Every app I looked at they give me the first appointment, and then they say continue to the second and when I got to the second they said no appointments available,” said Susan Sorella.

Big box stores are also offering vaccine appointments:

Safeway/Albertsons

King Soopers

Walmart

Colorado Vaccine Hunters

For more information and to register, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1.877.268.2926.

Danielle Chavira