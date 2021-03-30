DENVER (CBS4) – As Coloradans 16 years and older prepare to be qualified for a COVID-19 vaccine, appointments are expected to go fast. Those who are willing to make a drive might have better luck finding appointments in zip codes 20 to 100 miles away.
The website Vaccine Spotter helps find opening across Colorado.READ MORE: After You Become Eligible For Vaccine At Week's End, You Could Be Looking At Almost A 2 Month Wait
While at the vaccine site at Dicks Sporting Goods, one woman told CBS4 she struggled to find an appointment.
“Every app I looked at they give me the first appointment, and then they say continue to the second and when I got to the second they said no appointments available,” said Susan Sorella.
Big box stores are also offering vaccine appointments:
For more information and to register, visit www.cocovidvaccine.org or call 1.877.268.2926.