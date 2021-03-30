DENVER (CBS4) – Health officials are reminding Coloradans to get tested if they experience symptoms of COVID-19. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has seen a decline in testing across the state and the country.
“While it is good news that more of the state is opening and cases are decreasing, we cannot completely let our guard down or stop using preventive measures until everyone who wants a vaccine has received one,” said Eric France, chief medical officer, CDPHE. “Testing allows the state to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and helps us mitigate outbreaks and increased disease transmission.”
If you develop symptoms, health officials say you should get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible and isolate from others until you get the results. If you believe you were exposed to the virus, CDPHE recommends waiting at least 5 days from the day you think you were exposed before getting tested.
For information about testing sites in Colorado, visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing.